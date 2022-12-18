Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declines By 19.3%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.33. 2,100,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

