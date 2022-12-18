Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Decreases By 13.8%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,525.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 212.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 48.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 376,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,590. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

