Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Drops By 30.3%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens boosted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock remained flat at $86.58 during midday trading on Friday. 716,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

