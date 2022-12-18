Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Declines By 13.7%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 655,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 126,801 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ETON stock remained flat at $3.25 on Friday. 89,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

