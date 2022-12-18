Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Decreases By 20.8%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

