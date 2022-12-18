Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Increases By 14.3%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. 22,634,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 176.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,047 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

