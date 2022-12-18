Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Declines By 22.2%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FKU traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 5,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

