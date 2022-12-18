Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Drops By 21.4%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fnac Darty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Fnac Darty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRUPF remained flat at 66.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 66.00. Fnac Darty has a 52-week low of 46.08 and a 52-week high of 66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

