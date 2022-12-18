Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Decreases By 20.9%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $49,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 582,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 533,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after buying an additional 522,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.6 %

FMX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. 490,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.