Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 30.6%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $73,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 286,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,377. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.