Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Drops By 20.6%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.8% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

GasLog Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $375.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.33.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.00%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

