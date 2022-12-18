Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Drops By 23.6%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 515,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 292,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 182,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 144.83%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.