Short Interest in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Declines By 25.8%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Consumer Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 61,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

GACQ stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,090. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Global Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

