Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Increases By 8.1%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 925,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. 1,032,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,349. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,060,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 239,104 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,607,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

