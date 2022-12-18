Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Drops By 23.7%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 191,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 403,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $800.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

