Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Declines By 19.9%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 358,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 265,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $26.80.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
