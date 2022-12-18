Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Declines By 19.9%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 358,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 265,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

