Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Grows By 5.9%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLFP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

