Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Decreases By 19.9%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $947.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.95. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.18 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

