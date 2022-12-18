Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Decreases By 23.2%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Price Performance

HGBL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.55. 214,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,506. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

