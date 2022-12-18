Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Grows By 9.0%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
inTEST Stock Performance
INTT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 40,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,427. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
