Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Grows By 9.0%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

INTT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 40,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,427. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. Analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

