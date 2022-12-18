Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Decreases By 14.6%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 159.9% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LDEM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $60.53.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

