Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Drops By 10.7%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 15,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after buying an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,138,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

