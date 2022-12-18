Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Drops By 19.0%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 1,737,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 208.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after buying an additional 811,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

