Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Decreases By 20.0%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter worth $51,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 23.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter worth $192,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter worth $236,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,639. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

