Short Interest in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Increases By 12.5%

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KnightSwan Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNSW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Get KnightSwan Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $184,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $399,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter worth $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About KnightSwan Acquisition

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.