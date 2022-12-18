Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Rises By 6.7%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of LCAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.06.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.