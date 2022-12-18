Short Interest in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Rises By 8.7%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Life Time Group to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
Life Time Group Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:LTH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. 561,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.