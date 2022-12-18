Short Interest in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Rises By 8.7%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Life Time Group to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Life Time Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. 561,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Life Time Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after acquiring an additional 253,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

