Short Interest in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Declines By 18.4%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 158,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $40.20. 150,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $960.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

