Short Interest in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Declines By 17.5%

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $58,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 250,111 shares of company stock valued at $713,051 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Terran Orbital by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Terran Orbital by 40.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 133,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 7,200,302 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 3,155,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,179. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

LLAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

