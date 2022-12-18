Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rises By 8.6%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 994,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FBMS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 339,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $736.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.92. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,526,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 564.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 375,765 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 201,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

