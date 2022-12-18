Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Rises By 10.3%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 997,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $161.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.92.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

