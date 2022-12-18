Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Grows By 17.4%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GDO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,215. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
