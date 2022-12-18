Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397,274 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 3.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Simon Property Group worth $186,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $98,410,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.32. 3,919,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,343. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

