Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Position Reduced by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises approximately 3.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Skyline Champion worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:SKY opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.88. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

