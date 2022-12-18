Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 2.0 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711,672 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at about $47,995,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 136,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

