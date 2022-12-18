Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,073.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at $950,110.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $108,355. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Stories

