Smooth Love Potion Price Down 13.5% This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $93.54 million and $4.37 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $862.16 or 0.05139438 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00487186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.38 or 0.28865985 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,665,726,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,665,727,285 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.