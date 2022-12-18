SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 5,190 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

