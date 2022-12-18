SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.