SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KKR opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

