SOL Capital Management CO Buys 415 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

