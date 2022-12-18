SOL Capital Management CO Has $6.84 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

