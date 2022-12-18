SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 1,785 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.