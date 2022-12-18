SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 3,472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

