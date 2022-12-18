SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $179,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $52,176,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

