SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,725 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 794,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $50.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.