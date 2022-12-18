SOL Capital Management CO Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $54.96 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

