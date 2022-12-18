Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLDP. Cowen began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Solid Power stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solid Power will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in Solid Power by 119.7% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Solid Power by 104.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 43,761 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Solid Power by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Power by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at $4,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

