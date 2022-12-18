Songbird Price Reaches $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $106.89 million and approximately $774,705.03 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

