SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $130,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 347,935 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

